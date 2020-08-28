ID fraud continues

Aug 28, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the August 28, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Reports of vandalism, people hanging around on property they don’t own and continuing incidents of unemployment pay fraud were among those dealt with by police yesterday.

At 8:22 a.m. they were told by a Converse Street resident that his vehicle and his wife’s vehicle had been egged the night before between 8 and 9.

Around 9:50 a.m. police went to Church Street after being told individuals were sleeping, smoking and constantly drinking in a front archway. Those people were sent on their way.

A man reportedly going in and out of backyards on Wharton Park around 10:20 yesterday morning turned out to be a neighbor.

A 2005 Ford F-150 driven westbound by an East Boston woman struck a 2019 Subaru Impreza parked on Church Street yesterday sometime before 1:30 p.m. Police were contacted by the woman’s father.

At 2:40 p.m. an Old Nahant Road resident reported that personal information was used by scammers to obtain unemployment benefits. Police told the person to file a claim at mass.gov.

A low-hanging tree limb was said to be causing a traffic issue at Vernon Street and Juniper Avenue around 3:30 p.m. The DPW was notified.

Someone in distress on Crescent Street was assisted by firefighters and a Cataldo Ambulance crew around 4:45 p.m.

A Court Street resident reported being a victim of identity fraud around 5:05 p.m.

Someone found a Wakefield resident’s wallet at the Marshall’s in North Reading and turned it into local police around 5:30 p.m.

Someone in physical discomfort on Hickory Hill Road was assisted by first responders around 5:40 p.m.

A white and tan dog, possibly a Labrador retriever, was reported at the Nahant and Franklin streets intersection around 7:40 last night. Police were not able to locate the canine.

People reportedly trespassing on the grounds of the Greenwood School yesterday were sent on their way around 8:45 last night.

Someone reported hearing an explosion, possibly in an electrical transformer, in the Pheasantwood Drive around around 9 p.m. Police said they found nothing out of the ordinary when they checked out the situation.

Just before 10 last night an erratic driver was reportedly headed up Main Street from Melrose. Police were unable to find the vehicle described to them.

Someone in physical distress on Newell Road was taken to MelroseWakefield Hospital around 2 a.m. today.