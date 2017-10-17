Immacolata “Tina” Perrino, 76

Oct 17, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Published in the October 17, 2017 edition.

MELROSE — Immacolata “Tina” (Gentile) Perrino, 76, of Melrose, died at her home surrounded by her family on Oct. 13, 2017.

Immacolata was born and raised in Mirabella Eclano Avellino, Italy. She came to America at the age of 26 and resided in Somerville for 10 years and Melrose for the past 40 years. Immacolata worked as a talented seamstress for the Moulton Curtain Company in Melrose and was a member of St. Mary’s Church for many years. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, making homemade wine and sauce, and was very creative.

She wintered in Boca Raton, Florida for 14 years, loved to travel to the Caribbean, Arizona, Hawaii, cruises through Europe and traveling home to Italy. Immacolata “was Awesome” and her family and grandchildren were the most important part of her life.

She was the beloved wife of Giacomo Perrino for 50 years. Loving mother of Genevieve “Genie” Backer of Reading, Antonella Sampson and her husband Derek of Wilmington, John Perrino and his wife Karen of Reading, Jacqueline “Jackie” Fox and her husband Brian of Wakefield. Cherished grandmother of Jake, Alianna, Ashton, Luke, Hailey, Meghan and the late Olivia and Emily. Caring sister of Caterina Gentile of Reading, Concetta Gentile and her husband Guido, Maria Gentile and her husband Renato, Luigina Gentile and her husband Augusto all of Italy and the late Raffaele Gentile. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 4-8 p.m. Procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 8:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary’s Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com