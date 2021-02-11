Important K registration information for families

Feb 11, 2021 by jkeating624

MELROSE — Following are some important reminders regarding registering kindergarten students for the 2021-22 school year.

STEP 1

Pre-registration

Online pre-registration will open at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 14 and close at 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

• The pre-registration link can be found at www.melroseschools.com starting February 14 at 9 a.m.

• Pre-registration is required this school year.

• Please submit one registration form per child

• Once you click submit – you will be directed to the link to register for your in person appointment. This will be on the final confirmation page. You will receive a confirmation of both your pre-registration and your in person appointment.

• Any errors or changes can be addressed at the time of in person registration.

STEP 2

In-person registration

• All families must attend an in person registration session.

• All in person registrations will be by appointment only (scheduled upon completion of your pre-registration).

• A link will be available during pre-registration for you to schedule your in person appointment.

• Due to COVID-19, in person registration is limited to one parent/guardian per appointment.

• Masks are required.

Location: Melrose Veterans Memorial Middle School(auditorium entrance located in the courtyard that separates the middle school from the high school)

Dates: March 1 to March 30

Registrations are not processed on a first come basis and priority is not given to those registering on the first day. However, it is important that you attend an in person registration session to be considered “on time.” With this in mind, please attend an in person registration session that best suits your personal schedule. Registrations received after March 30, 2021 will result in placements being made based on remaining available space.

Requirements for kindergarten

• Must be 5 years of age by September 1, 2021.

• Must be a resident of Melrose.

• Parents must attend an in-person registration session to provide documents outlined below.

All families must bring the following documents to a registration session:

• Three original proof of residency from each of the 3 categories listed in the Residency Procedures posted on the MPS website. These documents must be originals mailed from the bill source, not a fax or printout from an online billing/payment center, and dated within 60 days of registration.

• Home Language Survey, which can be found on the MPS website.

• Original birth certificate. (Original document with seal must be presented.) We will make a copy for our file and return the original back to you.

• Current physical exam, including immunizations. (Must be within 12 months of the start of school. You can bring your most up to date copy with you to registration. If you receive a new exam after registration it can be emailed to the Student and Staff Information Coordinator).

Questions or concerns? Please email Brittney Ferguson at bferguson@melroseschools.com