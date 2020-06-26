In memorium Leith Leard, 96

Jun 26, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the June 26, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Another member of the World War II generation has passed. Leith Harpell Leard, 96, quietly left us on May 6, 2019 due to ongoing health issues.

His story started in Everett on June 24, 1923, the only son of Leith L. and Una M. Leard. After graduating high school there and briefly attending Wentworth College in Boston he joined the Navy during World War II where he served as a sonar technician aboard the Atlantic Sub-Chaser SC-1293.

His fiancé Olga Jalowick waited for him in Revere. They met at Glendale Baptist Church in Everett where they married on June 8, 1946. They first lived in Everett then moved into a brand-new house in Wakefield that Leith built along with many others in the area. As a builder/contractor he became involved with Howard Johnson restaurants and also worked with Bill and Madeline Wong to build up Kowloon restaurant in Saugus.

Leith was an avid model railroader having built a large layout in his basement. One of his other passions was as a private pilot owning and flying the Piper Commanche N557OP which he kept at Tewmac Airport.

Mr. Leard was predeceased by his parents, wife Olga and son Alan. He was survived by a sister Una, special friend Audrey Grover, son Donald (wife-Mary), son Richard (wife-Carole), son Scott (wife-Kathy) and daughter Gayle (husband-Harley). Scott and Kathy lived with and cared for Leith. Kathy passed away in October 2019.

At Leith’s request, there were no public services. His cremated ashes will join Olga’s in the Columbarium at the Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield.

Arrangements were in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield. For condolences/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com