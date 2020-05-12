Intercity League update

May 12, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the May 12, 2020 edition.

The Intercity League Board of Directors met on Wednesday via Zoom to the discuss the ramifications that COVID-19 is having on the 2020 season.

It was the unanimous decision of the Board to make aevery effort to play an abbreviated version of the usual schedule only if it is safe to do so and regulations and guidelines in place at that time would allow.

Since the ICL does not require cross country travel or host families to accommodate their players, they could be in the unique position of being one of the few amateur leagues in the New England area that may be able to salvage at least a portion of the upcoming summer season.

The league is anxiously awaiting the directives that Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is expected to issue on May 18.

The ICL is hoping for a shortened schedule that would begin no sooner than early July. Obviously, that would depend on what restrictions are still in place at that time both statewide and in the local cities and towns where ICL teams call home.

As that situation becomes clearer so will that of the ICL. The league would ideally have a condensed schedule with a double elimination tournament to follow in lieu of their traditional playoffs.

The safety of the players, team officials, umpires and fans are of the utmost importance to the Board.

The next Board meeting is scheduled for May 20.

The league is comprised of nine teams: Wakefield Merchants, Alibrandi Baseball Club, Andre Chiefs, Lexington Blue Sox, Malden Maddogs, Melrose Americans, Reading Bulldogs, Somerville Royals and the new Middlesex Expos.