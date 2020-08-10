Iola Stewart, 95

Aug 10, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the August 10, 2020 edition.

NORTH READING — Iola Stewart (Sava), 95, of North Reading and formerly of Wakefield died Friday August 7, 2020 in North Reading after a long period of failing health.

Iola was born in Wakefield on April 22, 1925 and was the daughter of the late Antonio and Antonia (Micalet) Sava. She was raised and educated in Wakefield and had been a member of the First Baptist Church. She had worked for Welling Alloys, Transitron Electronics and later for D.R.C. from which she retired in 1991.

Mrs. Stewart was the beloved wife of the late William A. Stewart. She is survived by her loving son Terry Stewart of North Andover and his former wife Ellen and also Terry’s longterm partner Sara Tully. She was the sister of the late Ade Gaudette, Felix Sava and Connie Sava. She was the aunt of the late Diane Purcell. She was the cherished grandmother of Laura Coolberth, and Gregory Stewart. She was the great grandmother of six and great-great grandmother of two.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Private interment will take place at the VA National Cemetery in Bourne.