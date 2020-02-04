Isabel Medeiros, 73

Feb 4, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 4, 2020 edition.

NORTH READING — Isabel Medeiros, 73, of North Reading, formerly of Wakefield and Somerville, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

Born in Maia, Azores, Portugal on February 14, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Magdalena (Pereira) Medeiros. Isabel has been a resident of North Reading for the past three years, living with her daughter Lisa’s family and was a former resident of Wakefield for 12 years. She was a member of St. Theresa’s Church in North Reading.

Isabel worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for the Fairlawn Nursing Home for many years.

She devoted her life to her children and grandchildren and always put family first. She enjoyed the simple treasures of life. She will be deeply missed, but lovingly remembered for her unconditional love to her family.

Family members include her loving daughter, Lisa Marie Dempsey and her husband Robert; her son, Thomas Ponte; her brother, Edward Medeiros; sisters, Natalia Moniz and Marie Medeiros; grandchildren, Yvette Rivera, Ava and Aiden Dempsey.

Her funeral was held from the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading on Monday, February 3, followed by a funeral Mass at St. Theresa’s Church, 63 Winter Street (Rt. 62), North Reading. Visitation was held prior to the funeral Mass. Interment was held in Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield. www.croswellfuneralhome.com