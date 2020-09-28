Jacqueline Sawyer, 58

Sep 28, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published on September 28, 2020 edition.

Jacqueline (Symes) Sawyer, 58, of Wakefield, formerly of Reading, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Jacqueline was born Dec. 6, 1961 in Winchester and was a longtime resident of Reading, graduating from Reading Memorial High School in 1980 and Northern Essex Community College. Jacqueline and her former husband. David Lee Sawyer, moved to Wakefield, where they raised their family. Jacqueline was a longtime employee (33 years) of Lahey Hospital and Medical Center where she worked as a Third Party Representative.

Jacqueline was the loving mother of Elton Sawyer and his wife Shana Carlson Sawyer and Sarah Sawyer, all of Wakefield. She was the devoted daughter of Theresa (Keogan) Symes and Dennis Symes, who have been longtime residents and raised their children in Reading. Jacqueline was the cherished sister of Michael Symes and his wife Patti and their children Tucker and Abigail of Wenham, Shannon Symes and his wife Diane Symes and their son Jaxson of Grand Rapids, Mich., and Denise Symes of Bradford.

Jacqueline was a wonderful mother and very proud of her two children, who were both raised in Wakefield. Elton graduated from Wakefield Memorial High School in 2013 and Salem State University in 2018. He recently enlisted in the Marine Corps and was deployed to Japan. Sarah graduated from Wakefield Memorial High School in 2015. She attended Keene State College, where she graduated in 2019 with her Bachelor of Early Childhood Education and Sociology, and in 2020 received her Master’s Degree in Education.

Jacqueline was a kind, respected, caring woman. She wanted the best for her children, family and friends. She was loved so much and she gave a lot of love to everyone she knew.

She also leaves behind her dear friends Mary and Mike Almquist and family, Kris and Glen Todisco and family, and the Greenwood moms.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Jacqueline’s name to the Wakefield Food Pantry, 467 Main St., Wakefield, MA 01880.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, Reading. For online guest book, visit www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com