James J. Murphy Jr., 97

Mar 12, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 12, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — James J. Murphy Jr., 97, formerly of Wayland Rd., Wakefield passed away surrounded by loved ones on March 10, 2020 after a brief stay in the hospital.

James was born on November 29, 1922 in Wakefield. A graduate of Wakefield High School and later went to Bryant Stratton Business School. James went on to serve in the Navy during WWII as a radioman on a destroyer. During his service on board the USS Frankford, he served in both the European and Pacific Theaters, taking part in the Normandy Invasion and the signing of the peace treaty with Japan. Upon returning from the war, James attended Boston University becoming an insurance company actuary upon graduation.

In 1949, James met and married his loving wife of 70 years, Jeanne E. O’Brien. A lifelong resident of Wakefield, Jim and Jeanne raised their five children: The late James J. Murphy III., Michael Murphy, Jeanne Simmons. Kevin Murphy and Paul Murphy.

After retirement, Jim and Jeanne enjoyed many trips to Florida, traveling, and spending time with all their family and grandchildren.

James is predeceased by his son James J. Murphy III of Lynnfield, and his sister Mary Murphy of Chelmsford. He is survived by his wife Jeanne currently of Moultonborough, N.H., Kathy Murphy (wife of the late James J. III.), of Hampton N.H., Michael Murphy and his wife Barbara of Marion, Jeanne and her husband Brian Simmons of Beverly, Kevin Murphy and his wife Ellen of Moultonborough, N.H., Paul Murphy and his wife Diana of Naperville, Ill. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

His funeral Mass will be held in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St. Wakefield on Saturday at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held prior to the service 9 – 10:30 a.m. in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield.