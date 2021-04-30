Janet Carroll

Apr 30, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the April 30, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Janet F. Carroll (Newman), a life long resident of Wakefield, passed away April 28 after her brave battle with cancer. The family thanks Kaplan Family Hospice in Danvers for their care and compassion over the final days of Janet’s life. She passed peacefully surrounded by the love and comfort of her family.

Janet is survived by her husband of 36 years John (Jack) Carroll. She leaves behind four children: her daughter Wendy Wheeler and husband Robert; her sons Jeff Dupuis; Matthew Bell and wife Adrienne; and daughter Caitlin McGrath and husband Sean. She was also the beloved Nana of eight grandchildren: Ryan, Caroline, Ethan, Emilie, Erik, Ella, Dylan and Griffin. Janet was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Frances Newman.

Janet spent all of her time with her family enjoying everyday activities, weekends and vacations. Her family was everything to her. She loved crafting and painting and left behind many special pieces that will be treasured. Janet always found happiness in collecting things whatever it may be, a pretty rock, a seashell or anything else that inspired her.

For those of you who wish to attend, A funeral service will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament in Wakefield Ma at 11 on Tuesday May 4 2021. For online information please visit the website www.mcdonaldfs.com.

Janet will be laid to rest during a private family service at Forest Glade in Wakefield.