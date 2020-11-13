Janet M. Frechette, 72

Nov 13, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the November 13, 2020 edition.

READING — Janet M. (Moore) Frechette of Reading passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at her home. She was 72 years of age.

Born on August 12, 1948 in Wakefield, Janet is the loving daughter of the late Charles Moore and Dorothy (Anderson) Moore. Janet is a warm, kind and caring daughter, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Janet is the beloved mother of James H. Scott and his wife Antionen and the late Derek Frechette. She is the devoted mother in law of Christina “Tina” Frechette. The grandmother of Brandon Scott and his wife Mallorie, Cameron Frechette, Briann Scott and Ashton, Caden, Reese, Reegan and the late Christian Frechette, Janet is the doting great grandmother of Selena. She is the dear sister of Eric Moore, Lynne Allard and her husband Richard, Pat Biagioni and her husband Stephen and Scott Moore and his late wife Linda. Janet is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family, funeral services for Janet are private.

