Jean M. Mulhern

Published in the May 6, 2021 edition.

LYNN — Jean M. Mulhern, of Lynn, passed away at home in the care of hospice on May 3.

Jean was born on Feb 22, 1954 in Boston to Bradford and Isabel Mulhern. She grew up in Wakefield, Ma. where she was active in multiple sports.

After attending Mass College of Art, Jean began a 10-year career at Boston City Hospital, where she was a member of the first class of women to serve on Health and Hospitals ambulances. She then began a career in health insurance at Blue Cross, becoming an underwriter working at several medical re-insurers, and retired when necessitated by health issues.

In her retirement, Jean volunteered at PALS, a cat rescue operation in Salem as Volunteer Coordinator, and then as a SHINE counselor aiding Seniors to navigate the intricacies of health insurance, serving in the senior centers in Revere and Saugus and at the Jack Satter House.

She lived eighteen years with metastatic breast cancer and never lost her sense of humor.

Jean is survived by her partner of 32 years, Janice Lareau; by her siblings Bradford Mulhern and his wife Karen of Nashua N.H, Leslie Mulhern of San Francisco, CA, Priscilla Mulhern of Syracuse, N.Y, Andrew Mulhern, and sister-in-law Frankie Dietz of Napa, CA. She was predeceased by her brother Neil of Seattle WA. She also leaves numerous loving cousins, nephews and friends.

A celebration of her life is planned for summer. If you would like to be kept apprised of the arrangements, please visit her memorial website https://www.forevermissed.com/jean-mulhern.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to PALS at palscats.org.