Jean M. Zaremba, 90

Apr 23, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the April 23, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Jean Margaret (Newton) Zaremba, 90, longtime Wakefield resident, died peacefully after an up and down battle from CHF, April 20, 2020.

Beloved wife of Thaddeus (Ted) Zaremba recently celebrating 59 years of marriage. Daughter of Elizabeth (DiCicco) and Francis Newton. Jean was born in the North End, grew up in Allston and moved to Stoneham, graduating from Stoneham High in 1948, lettering in three sports.

Loving mother of son John Zaremba and his wife Donna of Wilmington, daughter Jean Zaremba and her partner Debbie Serino of Wakefield and two adored granddaughters Jacquilyn and Lauren Zaremba. Predeceased by her siblings Francis Newton, Henry Newton and Elizabeth (Betty) Sullivan. Survived by dear sister Sarah (best friend), brother Richard Newton and wife Carol, Edward Newton and wife Louise and Joseph Newton and wife Bobbi. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.

Jean worked for New England Fire Insurance Rating Association in Boston for 15 years and also worked at many small businesses in the Wakefield area. Jean enjoyed dancing, especially the Polka, loved the beach and cherished her summers in Little Compton, R.I. with her Round Meadows family. Big Jean was a very special person to all that were lucky enough to have met her. She was one of the good ones and enjoyed life to its fullest.

Due to the current pandemic, a private service and burial will be held for immediate family. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a future date to be announced. Family flowers only. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield. For guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com