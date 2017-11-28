Jean Santiano, 74

NORTH READING — Jean (Landry) Santiano, 74, of North Reading, died Friday afternoon, November 24, 2017, after a short period of failing health. She was the beloved wife of Robert Santiano. She was the loving mother to Deborah Santiano-Queen of Wilmington, Carol Cattoggio and husband Scott of Methuen, David Santiano and wife Barbara of Burlington, and Christopher Santiano and wife Rachel of Hudson; doting Grammy to Jalisa, Derek, Brandie, Courtney, Scotty, Jr., Kayla, and Braden; great Grammy to Costantino, Mia, and Cassidy; the sister of Germaine Driscoll, Rose Racamato, Marguerite Tanner, Yvonne Burbine, Paul Landry, Adrienne Landry, and the late Lawrence Landry, and aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Jean was a member of the Sons of Italy in Wakefield and a member of the Legion of Mary in North Reading. She was born in Wakefield, the daughter of the late Chantal (D’Entremont) and Augustine Landry. She enjoyed spending many days as a child at Crystal Lake with her siblings. She met and married the love of her life in 1966 and they spent 50 wonderful years together. She was a stay at home mom and raised her four beautiful children. She cherished her time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and trips to the beach with her family. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Her funeral will be held Thursday, November 30, at the Church of Saint Theresa, 63 Winter Street, North Reading at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, North Reading. Visiting hours are Wednesday, November 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park Street, North Reading.