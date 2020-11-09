Jean T. Surette, 77

Nov 9, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the November 9, 2020 edition.

PEABODY — Jean T. (Melanson) Surette of Peabody, formerly of Stoneham and Reading, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 19, 2020 at her home. She was 77 years of age.

Jean was born on January 12, 1943 in Stoneham to Elion and Nellie (Lefave) Melanson. Jean was a warm, kind and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Jean worked at Guillow’s in Wakefield for 20-plus years. She moved to Peabody 17 years ago.

Jean was the beloved wife of the late Henry J Surette. She was the devoted mother of Cheryl Lee Comunale her husband Pasquale, Mark Surette and Michael Surette and his wife Jill. She was the cherished grandmother of Leanne Graffam, Amber Hayes, Michael, Henry and Mathew, and the loving great grandmother of Kendall Graffam, Kohen Hayes and Cameron Graffam. She was a twin sister to Joan Guglielmo, and a loving sister of Barbara Roberto, Carol Bruce, Marianne Arnold, Martha Kilbride, Marcia Strickland, Susan Berkeley, Richard Melanson and the late Nellie and Robert Melanson. Jean also leaves her best dog Stella and her longtime friends Jeannie Dalton, Joan Logue and Lisa Ferri.

A graveside service celebrating Jean’s life will be held on Wednesday, November 11, at 1 p.m. in Reading’s Forest Glen Cemetery. Per state regulations, face coverings must be worn while at the cemetery and not more than 25 people are allowed to gather in the same area at the same time.

Arrangements by the Doherty-Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St. Reading. To send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome