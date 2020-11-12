Jeannette Bailey, 90

Nov 12, 2020 by jkeating624

Published November 13, 2020

MELROSE — Jeannette (Hachey) Bailey, 90, recently passed away.

She was born in Quincy on May 8, 1930, and was raised in a French-Canadian neighborhood in North Cambridge.

She graduated from Notre Dame de Pitie High School in 1948. She went to her senior prom with Harry Bailey and they married two years later. They very much enjoyed their 52 years of marriage. They settled in Medford, where together they raised their five children and lovingly cared for foster children.

Throughout their life together, they loved to travel, were in a bowling league for many years and went dancing every Saturday night. Later in life, they built a home in Cocagne, New Brunswick, and enjoyed their many trips there visiting and welcoming family.

Jeannette moved from her home on Spring Street of 58 years, where she was a beloved neighbor, to Tewksbury, where she made many new friends and enjoyed a variety of activities.

Jeannette and her sister, Rita, were best friends for 90 years. They spent their whole lives either seeing each other or talking together daily, which they could do for hours. Rita will dearly miss her “Baby Sister.”

Jeannette had many small jobs outside the home throughout her life, but the most important thing to her was being Harry’s wife and raising her family. She was a wonderful wife and a loving, supportive mother to her five children. Her greatest joy was being a Nana and a “Nana-Nana.” According to her, each of her grandchildren was “her favorite.”

Jeannette made everyone feel welcome into her home, and they all became part of her family. She will be missed by many people, especially her closest friends of many years, the Andersons and the O’Briens. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry H. Bailey. Loving mother of Doreen Tsolas of Chelmsford, Linda Swett of Peabody, Thomas Bailey of Los Angeles, Michael Bailey and his wife Lorraine of Melrose and the late Cynthia Bailey. Caring sister of Rita Wilson of Lowell. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer, Amy, Sara, Laura, Emily, Brian and Mark. Proud great-grandmother of Ruby, Jamal, Kaylin, Richard, Madison, Avery and Michael.

Visitation was held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 West Foster St., Melrose. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at Incarnation Church, 425 Upham St., Melrose. Interment was at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jeannette’s name to Beacon Hospice, 290 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com