Jeffrey D. Boothe, 61

Feb 4, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 4, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Jeffrey D. Boothe, 61, longtime resident of Wakefield, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 1, 2020.

Born in Cambridge on June 1, 1958, Jeff is one of four children of the late Robert P. and Marie (Magliozzi) Boothe. He grew up in Somerville, graduating from Somerville High School. Jeff met and later married his beloved Dianna in 1991.

Jeff had a strong work ethic and loved working at Energy Sciences as a Production Controller. He worked there over 20 years making many lifetime friends.

Family is what meant the most to Jeff. He was a devoted husband and father and was highly active in their lives. Outside of family, fishing was Jeff’s passion. He was commonly found fishing at his two favorite places, Madison, New Hampshire and “The Island” in Shapleigh, Maine. He also looked forward to his annual fishing trip with his friends.

If Jeff wasn’t fishing, he was most likely working on a project around the house, or gardening.

Jeff’s warmth, kindness, and sense of humor will be missed.

Jeff is the beloved husband of Dianna L. (Patenaude) Boothe with whom he shared 30 years of marriage. Devoted father of Jeffrey H. Boothe of Wakefield. Caring brother of Robert Boothe and his wife Betty Ann of N. Billerica, Susan MacDonald and her late husband Pat of Manchester, N.H., and Barbara Sharer of South Carolina. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather in honor and remembrance of Jeff during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 4-7 p.m. with a special Time for Remembrance at 6:30 p.m.

For online tribute or directions: RobinsonFuneralHome.com