John A. Bilicki, 89

Jan 14, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the January 14, 2020 edition.

ROCHESTER, N.H. — John A. Bilicki, 89, of Rochester, New Hampshire formerly of Wildwood, Florida and Reading, Mass. died on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Wakefield on July 31, 1930, he was the son of the late Anthony and Victoria (Zoiremski) Bilicki.

Mr. Bilicki was a graduate of Reading High School. He served in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War. Mr. Bilicki was a police officer for the Town of Reading from 1952 to 1976. He was a member of the Wakefield Elks # 1276 and the Reading American Legion Post 0062.

Mr. Bilicki was the husband of the late Agnes (Mieczkowski) Keaney Bilicki and former husband of the late Carolyn (Guy) Bilicki. He is survived by his three children: John A. Bilicki, Jr. and Sharon LeClercq and her husband Richard all of Collinsville, Oklahoma and Barry Bilicki of Peabody and his eight grandchildren: John A. Bilicki, III, Kristina Paape, Warren Zitzow, Jr., Charles Zitzow, Jennifer Rambo, Bridget Harper, Rebecca Tate, Elizabeth Morton. Also survived by his domestic partner Mary Jean Ambrose and family and grandchildren in Lynn. He was predeceased by his two grandsons: Karl Zitzow and Robert LeClercq; his two brothers Frank Bilicki and Stephen Bilicki and his two sisters Mary Kaslow and Julia Brown.

His funeral will be held from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m.