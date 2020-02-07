John A. Peach, 87

Feb 7, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 7, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — John A. Peach, 87, of Wakefield died on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Chelsea on May 12, 1932, he was the son of the late Augustus and Mildred (Jillette) Peach. Mr. Peach was a graduate of Reading High School, Class of 1952. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Mr. Peach retired from the Town of Wakefield Water Department. He was an Ambassador at Brightview Senior Living and enjoyed going to the Wakefield Senior Center. Mr. Peach was an avid bowler, gardener and craftsman.

He was the beloved husband of the late Lena A. (Perillo) Peach. Mr. Peach is survived by his two loving daughters Diane Cahill and her husband Brian of Marblehead and Denise Peach and her partner Patty Baker of Townsend, his four adoring grandchildren Nicole Cahill, Erin Bergeron, Megan Cahill and Matthew Baker. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mr. Peach was predeceased by his three brothers; Herbert Peach, Robert Peach and George Peach.

His funeral will be held from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday, Feb. 10 at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, Feb. 9 from 1-4 p.m.