John F. Fogg, 55

Published in the May 8, 2020 edition.

TEWKSBURY — John Francis Fogg, 55, of Tewksbury, passed away suddenly on May 6, 2020. He was born August 27, 1964 at the Melrose-Wakefield hospital to Forrest Glenn Fogg and Grace Evelyn Fogg (Proctor) of Wakefield.

John spent his youth in Wakefield and was a lifetime resident of Massachusetts. After marriage to his wife, Nancy Fogg (Mcfale), they settled in Tewksbury.

John was employed in the auto service business and more recently in the construction industry as a finish carpenter. John’s interests were many and included cooking, auto racing, geology/rock hunting, and fishing.

John is survived by his wife, Nancy, of Tewkesbury, his children and grandchildren, his brother James Fogg and his sister-in-law Lori Fogg of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and his sister, Glenda Farley, of Benson Arizona.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will not be a traditional viewing or funeral service at this time. Arrangements are being handled by Farmer & Dee funeral home in Tewksbury.