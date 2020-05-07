John F. Stanton, 88

May 7, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the May 7, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — John F. Stanton, 88, a lifetime Wakefield, resident passed away peacefully Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

John was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1950. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was the co-owner of P&J Construction Company for 30 years. After his retirement he went on to find his passion working with greyhounds as the owner of John Stanton Kennel. After his final retirement in 2009, he had more time for reading and watching his Boston sports teams. We will remember his witty personality and kind heart. He loved a good laugh and will be greatly missed by many.

He survived by his daughter Kathleen Stanton and her wife Laura Segall, his granddaughter Heather (Stanton) Fahnhorst and her husband Jake Fahnhorst, his great-granddaughter Hadley Fahnhorst, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Bridget (Roach) Staunton, his wife of 37 years Joan (Barrett) Stanton, and his siblings, Edward Stanton, Marcy Soucy, Helen Connor, James Stanton, and Robert Stanton.

A graveside service will be held at Forest Glade Cemetery on Friday, May 8. When possible, a Celebration of John’s life will be held.