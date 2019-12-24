John G. McLean, Sr., 79

Dec 24, 2019 by Keith Curtis

Published in the December 24, 2019 edition.

WAKEFIELD — John Garfield McLean, Sr., 79, of Wakefield, died Thursday, December 12, 2019.

Born in Melrose on June 11, 1940 he was the son of the late William J. and Helen (Bourque) McLean.

Garf served in the United States Army.

Garf was the loving husband of his late wife, Bonnie-Jean McLean. He was the beloved father of John G. McLean, Jr. and his wife Cynthia of North Andover. He was the loving grandfather of John G. McLean, III. He is also survived by his brothers Robert McLean, William McLean and his wife Gertrude, and Michael Harrison, as well as his brother-in-law Fred Hupprich and his wife Sharon.

On Thursday, December 19, a private service was held at McDonald Funeral Home and interment was at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield.