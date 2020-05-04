John H. Kelley

NASHUA, N.H. –John (Jack) Henry Kelley of Nashua, NH, April 17, 2020. Born in Somerville, Mass. A graduate of Boston College and was a successful private business owner.

Father of John D. Kelley and his wife Jennifer of Eagan, Minnesota and Dennis B. Kelley and his fiancée Sarah Black of Reading, Mass. Former husband of Melanie A. Kelley of Wakefield, Mass. Brother of the late Thomas Kelley and his wife Carol of Nashua, N.H., Dennis Kelley and his wife Molly of Cotuit, Mass., Dr. David Kelley and his wife Jane of Melrose, Mass. Loving and proud grandfather of Jack and Brendan Kelley of Eagan, Minn. His beloved bulldogs, the late Max and Jax and his grand-dogs Everett Jay and Collins Jo. Dear friends Kevin and Diane Curry of Winchester, Mass.

Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers or donations, contributions should be saved for your family in honor of Jack, who was a saver. Online condolences visit www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com. Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, Reading, Mass.