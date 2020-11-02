John J. Paone Jr., 75

Nov 2, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the November 2, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD— John J. Paone, Jr., 75 of Naples, Fla., formerly of Wakefield, died Thursday, Oct. 29, at The Linden at Danvers.

Born in Boston on Dec. 29, 1944, he was the son of the late John J. and Mary (Rinaldi) Paone.

Mr. Paone was born and raised in the North End of Boston before relocating to Wakefield during his grade school years. He was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1963. Upon completing his schooling, he began his work in the plumbing field, working under his father and becoming a master plumber and eventually self-employed in the plumbing field.

He also worked for M/A-COM Technology Solutions as a facilities manager. Mr. Paone was an avid golfer and a longtime member of Bear Hill Golf Club of Stoneham. He also enjoyed boating in Gloucester. Later in life, Mr. Paone relocated to Naples, Fla., where he enjoyed many good years, most especially at Countryside Golf and Country Club.

He was a fan of all the New England sports teams, with the Red Sox being his favorite. He loved celebrating birthdays and holidays with his family.

He was the beloved husband of the late Frances (Dow) LaFauci Paone. He was the loving father of Mark A. Paone and his wife Rokia of Danvers and Lisa M. Hart and her husband Michael of Wakefield. He was the cherished “Grampy” of Max and Madelyn Paone and Courtney, Kevin and Cameron Hart. He is also survived by his brother Alan Paone of Oregon, his sister Lucille Zappala of Reading and his former wife Carol Paone of Wakefield.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield, on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Forest Glade Cemetery, Lowell Street, Wakefield, on Thursday at noon.

COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect. Those attending visitation should wear a mask and are asked to kindly pay their respects to the family and exit the building to allow for all visitors to greet the family.