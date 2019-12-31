John P. DelRossi Jr., 68

Dec 31, 2019 by Keith Curtis

Published in the December 31, 2019 edition.

LAWRENCE — John P. DelRossi, Jr. , 68, of Lawrence, formerly of Wakefield, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Wood Mill Center in Lawrence.

Born March 20, 1951 he was the son of the late John P. and Mary A. (Kehoe) DelRossi. He was the brother of Carol Harmen of Wakefield, Sandra Minchello and her husband Thomas of Wilmington, Mary Moccia and her late husband Vito of Stoneham and the late Frances Cipriano and her late husband Charles. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

John was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Austin Preparatory School of Reading. He had worked as a technician in the HVAC industry for many years. In his youth, John enjoyed playing hockey.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Thursday at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.