John Pacillo, 90

Nov 2, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the November 2, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — It is with great sadness we announce the passing of John Pacillo Jr., after 90 years of a life well lived.

Mr. Pacillo passed Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Kaplan Family Hospice in Danvers.

John was born Aug.10, 1930, in Boston and was the son of the late John and Anne (Biagi) Pacillo. He was a resident of Peabody at the time of his death; he had been a longtime resident of Wakefield, where he raised his family.

John is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Rose, his two children Catherine and John III, John’s wife Donna; six grandchildren: Joanna, Joshua, Jennifer, Christen, J.T. and Alex; and 12 great grandchildren: Vanessa, Jordan, Toby II, Ella Catherine, Lily Rose, Fia, Landon, Ella, Paxton, Bodhi, Iver and another granddaughter expected soon.

Family and friends alike enjoyed John’s sense of humor, laugh and loving nature. During his career, he was proud to be part of an advanced team that developed the heart balloon used in today’s heart bypass surgeries. Knowing that this achievement saved countless lives was especially fulfilling for John.

He was also a proud supporter of Toys for Tots, Wounded Veterans, Suffolk Downs and our community fire and police departments.

His funeral will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield, on Wednesday at noon. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

While we invite those who knew and loved John to attend, we are especially aware of the concern surrounding COVID-19. Social distancing and masks will be observed at all times. We urge everyone to stay safe and make the choice best for themselves.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John’s name to the Peabody Council on Aging Peter A. Torigan Senior Center, 75R Central Street Peabody, MA 01960, or by visiting www.peabodycoa.org