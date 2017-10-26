Jolly Jingle Express tickets on sale Saturday

Oct 26, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Published in the October 26, 2017 edition.

WAKEFIELD — The Jolly Jingle Express, formerly known as the Wakefield Music Boosters Polar Express train ride, is back and tickets go on sale on this Saturday, October 28, at 10 a.m.

As in past years, tickets tend to sell out in a matter of hours.

This fun-filled 70-minute train ride with Santa and his elves will be held on Sunday, December 10. Train times are at 12 noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. with all trains departing from Anderson Station in Woburn for an express ride to the North Pole.

During the Jolly Jingle Express, the story of the night before Christmas will be performed by special storytellers. In addition, the music and drama students of Wakefield will entertain patrons with song and dance. Chocolate chip cookies and chocolate milk will also be served. Children will have the opportunity to meet Santa Claus and his elves who will present each child with a special silver jingle bell of their own.

This is a truly magical ride at Christmas for the kids and adults alike. Ticket prices are $35 plus a ticketing agency service fee and can be purchase online. Infants under the age of one year old do not need to purchase a ticket, but must be seated in a caregivers lap. All other passengers need a ticket.

The Jolly Jingle Express is a fundraiser for the Wakefield Music Boosters.

All proceeds benefit the performing arts programs in the Wakefield Public School System.

For tickets and more information, check out the Music Boosters Website at http://www.wakefieldmusicboosters.com.