Jon A. Procurot, 76

Dec 31, 2019 by Keith Curtis

Published in the December 31, 2019 edition.

LYNNFIELD — Jon A. Procurot, 76, a retired Lieutenant of the Lynnfield Fire Department and well known local resident died suddenly on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital. Jon was a lifelong resident of Lynnfield and was born on January 1, 1943 the son of the late Antonio and Evelyn E. (Curio) Procurot.

He was a graduate of Lynnfield High School, Class of 1961. While at Lynnfield High School he was an accomplished baseball player and member of a championship team. He joined the Lynnfield Fire Department in 1964 and served until 2010. He had also worked for many years for the Frito-Lay Company. Jon coached in the Lynnfield Little League and was an avid gardener and golfer and was a devoted grandfather.

Jon was the beloved husband of Jean M. (LeBlanc) Procurot. He was the loving father of Tammy L. Ministeri and her husband Larry of Tewksbury, Scott A. Procurot and his wife Suzanne of Billerica and Shawn A. Procurot and his wife Kelly of Groveland. He was the devoted grandfather of Lindsey, Erin, James and Aiden. He was also the brother of Carol Varney and Linda Ford and her husband John, all of Maine.

His funeral service will be held in the Centre Congregational Church, 5 Summer Street, Lynnfield on Saturday, January 4 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Lynnfield. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Avenue, Wakefield on Friday, January 3 from 4-8 p.m.