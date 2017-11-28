Joseph J. DiTrapano, 94

Nov 28, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Published in the November 28, 2017 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Joseph J. DiTrapano, 94, of Wakefield died Friday, November 24, 2017, in Melrose. He was born in Malden, on October 7, 1923 and was the son of the late Angelo and Emanuella (Moreno) DiTrapano.

Mr. DiTrapano was raised in Malden and was a graduate of Malden High School and later attended Northeastern University. He served as a Sgt. in the United States Army/Air Corp during WW II from 1943-1946. Mr. DiTrapano was retired from the General Electric Corporation. He started his career there in 1941 as a sheet metal mechanic and retired as a Plant Manager. He was an avid Red Sox fan and saw his ambitions for his home town team finally satisfied when the Red Sox won the World Series in 2004. He was a self-taught musician who played guitar and drums and was a longtime member of the 9:29ers Club and the Northshore Ramblers. As the family patriarch he was always there to impart advice and share his knowledge with his family. He was also a great speaker and was often called upon at his work to speak to his co-workers and also to his family at gatherings.

Joseph was the beloved husband of the late Josephine (Donatio) DiTrapano. He was the loving father of Janet M. Macrina and her husband Richard of Wakefield and John J. DiTrapano and his wife Gail of Warrington, Pennsylvania. He was the grandfather of Jennifer Boviard, Michael Macrina, Angela Capello and Kevin, Laura and Alex DiTrapano. Great grandfather of Sofia, Tyler, Nathan, Luca, Eliana, Julianna, Joseph and Kianni. He was the brother of the late Mary Hackett, Ascenzo “Bill”, Angelo, Arthur, and Richard DiTrapano. He is also survived by his loving niece Kristina Palazzo as well as numerous other nieces and nephews.

Joseph’s family would like to thank the Rubin Home of Saugus for the care they gave to him.

His funeral Service will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held prior to the Service beginning at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment will follow at Forest Glade Cemetery.