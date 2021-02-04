Joseph M. Kelly Jr., 84

Feb 4, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 4, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Joseph M. Kelly Jr., 84, of Wakefield, formerly of Stoneham and Chelsea, passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, 2021.

He was the son of the late Joseph M. Kelly, Sr. and Sylvia (Kazanek) Kelly of Chelsea. Joe was a founding partner of the design firm, Boston Architectural Team, now The Architectural Team (TAT), until his retirement in 2016. Joe enjoyed traveling, especially his trips to Africa. He also enjoyed the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. He was an avid follower of game shows and enjoyed time with his family during the holidays.

Joe was the beloved husband of the late Lorraine (Newberry) Kelly. He was the loving father of William and his late wife Suzanne of Stoneham; Christine Vautour and her husband Kevin of Melrose; and the late Joseph Kelly, III. He was the grandfather of Dennis Vautour and his wife Danielle of Peabody; Daryl Vautour and his wife Kelly of Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tara Kelly of Malden; and Joseph Kelly IV and his wife Danielle of Worcester. He was the proud great grandfather of Christopher, David, Emma, Mark and Dillan. He was the brother of Joyce and her husband Richard Newberry of Peabody; and the late James Kelly and his wife Marion of Groveland.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or the charity of your choice. Due to COVID-19, funeral services and burial will be private. The Gately Funeral Home in Melrose is handling the arrangements. To send a message of condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com.