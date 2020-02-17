Joseph P. McCallion, 86

Published in the February 17, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Joseph P. McCallion, 86, of Wakefield died Saturday February 15, 2020 at the Winchester Hospital.

Born in Woburn, August 27, 1933 he was the son of the late John and Theresa (McElhinney) McCallion.

Joseph was raised in Woburn and was a Woburn High School graduate with the class of 1950. He went on to receive his associates degree from Newbury College. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was influential in the establishment of the Korean War Veteran’s Association and the monument in Charlestown. He was a member of the V.F.W. and the American Legion. After 33 years as a Senior Mechanical Designer he retired from Raytheon in 1992.

He was the beloved husband of the late Ann Marie (Foley) McCallion. He was the loving father of Leslie Gadsby of Bedford, N.H., Joseph McCallion Jr. of Lexington, Deborah McCallion of Billerica, Mary Salazar of Reading and David McCallion of Wakefield. Joseph was the brother of Kay Graham of Woburn and the late John McCallion, Mary Edwards, Theresa Johnson and Bridgette McElhinney. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

His funeral will be held from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral mass in the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Winchester.