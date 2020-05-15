Judithann Kennedy, 78

May 15, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published May 15, 2020 edition.

HAVERHILL — Judithann (Barrett) Kennedy, 78, passed away May 14, 2020 at Baker Katz Skilled Nursing in Haverhill.

Born in Everett, she was the daughter of the late John T. Barrett Jr. and Shirley M. (Whiting) Barrett. She was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1960. Judithann was employed for many years as a bookkeeper at Partners Healthcare until her retirement. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Judy was known for her wonderful sense of humor and her infectious laugh. She was well loved by those who got to know her. Judy was an avid animal lover, it didn’t matter what type of animal she loved them all. She spent a great deal of time when her children were young raising orphaned rabbits when the family dog came upon and attempted to “play” with the mother rabbits. Judy also loved to travel with her late husband Charles Kennedy; Hawaii was her favorite place followed by California and Las Vegas. Prior to moving into Baker Katz she also loved to spend time with her daughter Terry at Foxwoods. She’d send Terry on her way with a $20 bill and instructions to stay away as she was a jinx.

Judithann is survived by her daughter, Terry Kennedy; her grandchildren, James Kordis, Kaleena Kordis, William Fitzpatrick, Richard Alas-Chavez, John Russell Jr, Cody Russell, Daniel Caggiula and Courtney Caggiula; her great-grandchildren, Autumn Ferreira, Charlotte Ferreira, Caleb Fitzpatrick, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Serenity Rose Russell; a great-grandchild, Oliver Alas-Chavez; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles H. Russell, her second husband, Charles T. Kennedy, sons, John H. Russell and David S. Russell, daughter Cheryl L. Russell and a brother, John T. Barrett III.

Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are by the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main Street, Haverhill.