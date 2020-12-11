Judy A. Chinn, 60

Dec 11, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the December 11, 2020 edition.

NORTH ANDOVER — Judy A. Chinn, 60, died unexpectedly on Monday, December 7 at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Born in Melrose on September 15, 1960, she was the daughter of Jacquelyn (White) Muise and the late Irving Muise.

Judy was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1979. She had moved to North Andover more than 30 years ago and together with her husband, they raised their family.

She was a longtime employee at the Salem, NH Market Basket.

Judy was a fighter; she was fiercely loyal to her family and was admirably selfless. She may not have always said the right thing, but her intention was always good. Judy was a New England sports fan, but her favorite sports to watch were those of her children and grandchildren. You always knew Judy was in attendance by her token Boston accent yelling from the stands.

In her younger years, she enjoyed deep sea fishing with her father. Holidays were Judy’s favorite; she was always baking. Family and neighbors alike looked forward to her batches of peanut butter balls and coffee cakes that were always delivered with a bow on top! Judy loved being in her home, but she never failed to attend family cookouts with her famous baked beans in tow.

In addition to her mother and role model, Jacquelyn Muise, Judy is survived by her beloved husband Daryl Chinn; her loving children, Angela M. Hennington of North Andover, Aaron S. Chinn and his wife Alicia of Haverhill, Brian M. Chinn and his wife Amanda of Haverhill, and Jennifer N. Wilson and her husband Michael of North Andover; her cherished sisters, Doreen Stene of Denver, CO, Linda Crowe and her husband Jack of Haverhill, Cindy Muise of Haverhill, and Donna Belanger and her husband Robert of Derry, NH; her eight grandchildren, whom lovingly referred to her as “Nana,” Victoria, Shawn Jr., Chyenne, Wyatt, Cassadee, Charleen, Corey, Cillian, and Danielle; as well as many nieces nephews and cousins.

In addition to her father, Judy was predeceased by her grandson Colton Chinn.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the March of Dimes.

COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect. Those attending visitation should wear a mask and are asked to kindly pay their respects to the family and exit the building to allow for all visitors to greet the family.