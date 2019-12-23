Julio O. Encarnacao, 61

Dec 23, 2019

Published in the December 23, 2019 edition.

WAKEFIELD – Julio O. Encarnacao, III, 61, a lifelong Wakefield resident and member of a well-known local family died December 17, 2019 in Danvers, at the Kaplan Hospice House, after a long period of failing health. Julio was born in Melrose on April 9, 1958 and was the son of the late Julio O. Jr. and Josephine A. (Croce) Encarnacao.

He was a graduate of Wakefield Memorial High School, Class of 1976 where he participated in football and basketball. He was later a member of the Wakefield Adult Softball League and a member of the Crystal Community Club. He had also served in the Massachusetts National Guard.

He is survived by his three brothers, Wayne, Dominic and Dana Encarnacao and his three sisters, Anna Piergentili, Toni Encarnacao and Paula Noble. He was also the uncle of Cristina, Kara and Anthony Piergentili. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday December 26 from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in Saint Florence Church, 47 Butler Avenue, Wakefield at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.