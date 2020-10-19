June Amazeen, 97

Oct 19, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the October 19, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Nettie June (Graves) Amazeen, a resident of Lowell and formerly 73-year resident of Wakefield, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at age 97.

June was born in Malden on July 10, 1923, one of nine children of the late Ernest R. Graves and Elsie (Parsons) Babcock. She was raised in Melrose where she graduated from Melrose High School. After the loss of her father at a young age, she lovingly helped care for her younger siblings, forming a shared lifelong bond.

June married Frank Amazeen and they built a home in Wakefield where they raised four children. During WWII, she gave up her regular job to work as an inspector in a machine shop while waiting for Frank to come home from bombing missions over Germany. A dedicated homemaker and mother, June went to work at Addison Wesley Publishing for 15 years until retiring 1991. June would reside in the same home on Armory Street in Wakefield until age 95.

With a love for reading, June was a regular at Wakefield’s Beebe Memorial Library for many years. She enjoyed traveling, especially going on adventures with her family. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Wakefield. June had a lifelong appreciation of nature and the outdoors which continued throughout life with walks in the woods and a love for gardening.

June was happiest when being with family. Quiet and reserved, June treated everyone with humble grace and unconditional kindness. She will be deeply missed, but always lovingly remembered.

June was the beloved wife of the late Frank M. Amazeen Jr. with whom she shared 62 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Frank M. Amazeen III and his wife Pamela of W. Hartford, CT, Cheryl Brissette and her husband David of Crawford, NY, Karen Sprowl and her husband Richard of Lowell, and Ted Amazeen and his wife Joyce of Wilmington. Cherished sister of Betty Pickett and her late husband Louis of Woburn, Clifford Graves and his wife Barbara of Melrose, Harry Graves and his late wife Loretta of NH, Lee Graves and his late wife Ann of FL, and predeceased by siblings, Ruth Hubner and her late husband Chris, Robert Graves and his late wife Dorothy, Ernest Graves, Harvey Graves and his surviving wife Shirley of FL. Proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces & nephews.

Relatives and friends will gather in honor of June’s life for visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Monday, Oct. 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and for her funeral service on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Interment at Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield.

For online tribute, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com