K of C Free Throw Championship Jan. 11

Dec 26, 2019 by Keith Curtis

Scheduled for 11 a.m. start at WMHS

Published in the December 26, 2019 edition.

WAKEFIELD — All boys and girls, ages 9 to 14, in Wakefield are invited to participate in the local level of competition for the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship. This local competition, sponsored by Wakefield Council No. 104 will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Registration starts at 11 a.m. at Wakefield Memorial High School’s Field House at 30 Farm Street. The competition will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This event is sponsored annually with winners progressing through the local, district, regional and state competitions. There will be separate boy and girl winners in each age group from 9 through 14. All contestants on the local level will be recognized for their participation in the event. Last year nationally, there was an outstanding turnout of 120,000 contestants in 3,600 local competitions. Since originating in 1972, over 3.6 million young people have participated in this annual event.

At the local level, contestants get 15 free throw attempts but at the district, regional and state competitions contestants get 25 free throw attempts. Boys and girls age 9, 10 and 11 shoot from a foul line 12 feet away from the basket, which is 3 feet closer than regulation foul lines. Also, a women’s regulation size basketball will be used. Girls 12-14 shoot from the normal foul line but use the women’s size basketball. Boys 12-14 shoot from the normal foul line using a men’s regulation size basketball.

Entry forms are available at the Galvin Middle School, Dolbeare, and St. Joseph’s School in Wakefield and at the Knights of Columbus at 570 North Avenue in Wakefield. Participants can also complete the form the day of competition but they are required to furnish proof of age (birth certificate) and have written parental consent just like every other contestant. Age eligibility is determined by the age of the contestant as of Jan. 1.

For additional information, please contact Bob Curran at 781-526-6557.