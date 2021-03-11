Kayla Wyland ready to lead Wakefield volleyball

Mar 11, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 11, 2021 edition

By DAN PAWLOWSKI

KAYLA WYLAND

WAKEFIELD — Imagine having two dream jobs – at the same time.

Those dreams became a reality for Kayla Wyland when she was named the new volleyball head coach at Wakefield High. A 3rd grade teacher at the Woodville School, Wyland lives her first dream as an educator before making the short trek over to the Charbonneau Field House where she fulfills her second one as a coach.

“This is my dream,” said Wyland. “I get to coach right next door to where I teach. I feel so fortunate to be leading this program and I am just so genuinely excited to put my heart and soul into this. So much of who I am today came from sports and my coaches – I feel so fortunate to try and provide a similar experience to my student athletes.”

A 2013 graduate of Melrose High School where she was a volleyball and basketball standout, Wyland went on to play those two sports at Plymouth State where she graduated in 2017 before getting a Masters Degree from Merrimack. Wyland has been an assistant on the Wakefield High girls’ basketball team for the past two seasons.

“We feel like we hit a home run by getting someone of Kayla’s caliber,” said WMHS athletic director Brendan Kent. “We are very excited about what she can do for our volleyball program here in Wakefield.”

Wyland’s coaching philosophy, developed over years of specialized knowledge that only a multi-sport athlete could experience, is centered around building positive connections with her student athletes.

“My first priority is to get to know them as people,” said Wyland. “Then we can start working on buying in to what we want to do on the court.”

In that way, what was important to Kayla Wyland the student athlete, is the foundation for her career as a role model.

“Kayla is a huge believer in the importance of positive relationships between athlete and coach and teammates,” said Chris Kilmer, assistant director for communications at Plymouth State where he was Wyland’s volleyball head coach. “She was one of eight freshmen on the team during her first year and I’m sure she would describe those seven former teammates as some of her closest friends to this day. She was always looking out for them, was incredibly caring and selfless and loved to give the team motivational talks before big games. She will be a great role model and inspiration for the athletes she gets to know at Wakefield.”

As an assistant on the basketball team, Wyland has learned how to translate being a good teammate into being a trusted coach and confidante.

“Kayla is going to do a great job as the head coach,” said Wakefield girls’ basketball head coach Jason Pavey. “Her ability to connect with every player and form relationships is what makes her special. Kayla was able get to know each player on our team. When you show you really care for your players, that allows you to have those honest conversations where you can give feedback, challenge others and get the most out of everyone.

“Our basketball team this year was a very close knit group. Kayla played a huge role in that. She knows how to strike that balance between keeping everyone loose and being competitive. We’re really lucky to have her and I’m excited to see what she does with the volleyball program.”

Building relationships is a skill set that especially comes in handy during a pandemic. This is not what any first time head coach envisions for their initial season: Wakefield will only play 10 matches this year and won’t be able to compete in the same state tournament that Wyland remembers so fondly from her own playing days.

Now more than ever, sports play a pivotal role in providing not only a sense of normalcy but a healthy outlet – so long as coaches can help their players focus on that important mix of joy, work ethic and what it means to stick together.

“I was so excited when she told me that she would be the head volleyball coach this year,” said Wakefield senior Clara Butler, a captain on the basketball and volleyball teams. “I really like her as a coach; she always has a lot of energy and positivity that I think has made this season so enjoyable for the team so far. Even under the difficult circumstances she and the rest of the coaching staff always make sure that we are working hard, getting better and having fun. I’m so excited for the rest of the season with her leading our team.”

It’s unclear whether Butler and the rest of her teammates are aware of their new coach’s accolades. Wyland, along with two other members of her coaching staff, won a state championship for Melrose in 2012. As Wakefield volleyball begins just their 10th season in program history, the journey in getting to that level of success will take plenty of dedication but those who know what it takes to get there believe that Wyland will lead the way.

“Kayla has a great knowledge of the game,” said Melrose volleyball head coach Scott Celli who coached Wyland in high school. “She has a drive and an enthusiasm that will propel Wakefield to the upper echelon of the Middlesex League.”

Kilmer described that drive through Wyland’s evolution at Plymouth State.

“Kayla was a fantastic athlete when she came to PSU but was not yet a polished volleyball player,” said Kilmer. “She was a sponge her freshman year, constantly working to improve in all aspects of the game and to absorb as much knowledge as she could. By the end of her freshman year, she wasn’t an athlete playing volleyball anymore but was a technically sound, well-rounded volleyball player. Because of that, she was named the team’s Most Improved Player.

“I believe having that experience and work ethic will make her an incredibly successful coach. She will be a walking example of the benefits of hard work and determination and will easily connect with her athletes to motivate them daily.”

The difference between being a friend and a head coach can sometimes be a tricky tight rope. Wyland no doubt wants her team to have fun, but she also believes that representing your school as an athlete is a big responsibility. The Wakefield volleyball team all read through and signed a contract that the coach drew up. It wasn’t quite like Samuel L. Jackson’s Coach Carter requesting his players sit in the front row of classes but perhaps the values of being a good teammate were similar.

“I want them to be respectful, to understand the ‘team over me’ concept and know it’s about committing to influencing those around you in a positive way, on the court, in the classroom and in the community,” said Wyland.

It’s sounds like a good blueprint for learning valuable life lessons. Maybe those values will one day help Kayla Wyland’s student athletes live out their dreams too.