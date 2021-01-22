Kenneth B. Magown, 77 and Nancy J. Lord Magown, 73

BRADENTON, FL — Kenneth B. Magown, 77 died at 2:21 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 and Nancy J. Lord Magown, 73, died at 2:37 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020 in Blake Hospital, Bradenton, Florida from COVID-19.

Ken was born in Cambridge, MA on January 19, 1943, son of Herbert and Bernice DuFour Magown. He grew up in Wakefield, MA and was a 1960 graduate of Wakefield High School. In 1960 Ken had a tryout with the Detroit Tigers in Lakeland, FL. and was offered a professional baseball contract. In 1965, the Tigers sent Ken to Jamestown, NY where his baseball career ended and he chose a new career path and became a Jamestown Police Officer. He retired from the Jamestown Police Department in 1985 as a Lieutenant. Ken was a member of the Kendall Club, Sertoma, Elk’s, and F.O.P.

Ken moved his family to Bradenton, FL in 1985. He joined the Bradenton Police Department. He was a patrolman and became the School Resource Officer. While at the Bradenton Police Department he created K.A.D.D. (Kids Against Drinking & Drugs) and was Officer of the Year in 1994. Ken retired in 2005. In 2006 he became a booster for the Pittsburgh Pirates continuing his lifelong love of baseball, a love he shared with his family and especially his grandsons. He was a diehard Boston Red Sox fan! In 2010 he started working for the Bradenton Marauders.

Nancy was born in Jamestown, NY on February 4, 1947, daughter of Clark and Betty Anderson Lord. She grew up in Bemus Point, NY and was a 1966 graduate of Bemus Point High School. After graduation she went to Beauty School in Buffalo, New York and worked at Dorian’s Plus Salon in Jamestown until she opened her own salon in the basement of her house, Nancy’s Shear Delight. After moving to Bradenton, she worked at Kmart and salons at nursing homes. Nancy became a booster for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2003 and worked for the Bradenton Marauders beginning in 2010. She was a member of the Moose Lodge. All who knew Nancy will remember her smile and how she could always see something funny in any situation. She loved life and her family more than words could ever express.

Ken and Nancy met and fell in love in March of 1967. Ken proposed to Nancy just 3 weeks later. They were married on September 16, 1967. They had 3 children together: K.B. (Kenneth Bruce II), Christopher and Julie. Ken has a daughter from a previous relationship, Hope. After Ken’s retirement Nancy and Ken bought an RV and traveled all over the United States. After all the driving, they sailed the seas and fell in love with cruising. Both bowled for their church bowling league. Ken and Nancy loved spending time with their family and friends making memories.

They are survived by their children: Kenneth Bruce “K.B.” Magown II (Stacey) of Bradenton, Chris Magown (Jason Cruz) of Tampa, Julie Magown Alejos (Julian) of Bradenton and Hope Martinez (Jon) of Henderson, NV; five grandchildren: Alexandra Alejos of San Jose, CA, Jordan Magown (Mauricio Hernandez), Joseph Alejos, Jameson Alejos and Reagen Webb all of Bradenton; and two great-grandchildren: Jalayah Marie Hernandez and Amia Rose Hernandez both of Bradenton; and two puppies: Elsa & Belle. Ken is survived by two sisters, Janice Smith, Nancy Lee Magown and a brother, David Magown, all from California. Nancy is survived by two sisters, Barb (Mike) Moseler of Polk City, Florida and Sue (Jim) Caronia of Jamestown, New York.

The memorial service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 in Ss. Peter & Paul The Apostles Church in Bradenton. Father Mark Heuberger will officiate. Interment of ashes will be in Skyway Memorial Gardens Monday, January 25, 2021.

In lieu of flowers donations made be made to Bradenton Blue Foundation or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in their name; or a charity of your choice.