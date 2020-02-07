Kevin F. Brizee, 42

Feb 7, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 7, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Kevin F. Brizee, 42, a lifelong resident of Wakefield died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his residence.

Kevin was born in Melrose on August 14, 1977 and was the son of Dagmar (Fogal) Brizee and the late Alfred A. Brizee.

Kevin was a lifelong resident of Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield Memorial High School, Class of 1995. He was a part owner of Designer Lawn Sprinkler Inc. of Wakefield. He was a lover of Boston sports, music, and reading. He was a member of the Crystal Community Club of Wakefield and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his mother, Kevin is survived by the love of his life, Jennifer Missett of Wakefield. He was the brother of Fred Brizee and his wife Dawn of Saugus, Janelle Blais and her late husband Michael of Wakefield. He was the uncle of Samuel Schifano, Noah Schifano, Cassandria Ricker, and Zachary Diaz. He was the uncle and godfather of Cashen Blais.

His funeral will be held from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday beginning at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.