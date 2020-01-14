Kimberly L. Bavaro, 52

Jan 14, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the January 14, 2020 edition.

LITCHFIELD, N.H. — Kimberly L. Gerrish Bavaro, 52, of Litchfield, N.H., formerly of Wakefield, Mass., passed on Friday January 10, 2020 peacefully at her home in Litchfield, New Hampshire.

She was born on November 5, 1967 in Wakefield. Kim was the devoted wife of James T. Bavaro. They were married on June 24, 2001 in Boston. She was predeceased by her parents, the late K. Stanley Gerrish and Anita L. Robinson Gerrish Huse. Kim attended Wakefield Schools until moving to North Andover where she graduated from North Andover High. Kimberly graduated from Merrimack College with her bachelor’s degree and received her Masters of Education from Rivier College.

She started her career at the Upper Room, a Family Resource Center in Derry, N.H. running a program for homeless youth. She ultimately became the Executive Director starting, supporting or growing many programs supporting families, juvenile diversion, parenting classes, a food pantry (started by her mother Anita) and many more programs to help families and children be successful in the community. She wrote grants and found the most unique ways to support these programs that she believed so strongly in.

Kimberly enjoyed special time with her nieces, nephews, family, friends and pets. She was a light to everyone she touched and had an incredibly positive attitude. Every person she met was special to her. Kimberly’s legacy will live on in the life she lived and hearts she touched.

Kim is survived by her sister Christine Gerrish Templeton and her husband Brian, her stepmother Joie Gerrish, stepbrothers Michael Almeida and wife Stephanie, Marc Almeida and wife Julianne; her stepfather David Huse; stepbrother and sister David Huse II and Mary (Huse) Kelley and husband Michael; her mother-in-law Carol Bavaro; brother and sister-in-law John Bavaro and wife Josephine, Linda and Demi Bavaro; and her adored nieces and nephews: Jam, DJ, Wally, Yaya, and Heather Templeton, Katelyn Templeton Lavoie and Jazmyn Kremidas; and very special goddaughter Molly Brown; along with her cherished pets Tigger and Peanut.

A Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated at St Francis of Assisi Church, 9 Francis Way, Litchfield, N.H. on January 15 at 10 a.m. Family and friends are invited to attend a family gathering from 9:30 – 10 a.m. (prior to the service). Following the service, a celebration of Kim’s life will be held at the Executive Court Banquet Facility on South Mammoth Road, Manchester, N.H. Per Kim’s request – she hoped that everyone joining in her celebration would wear a hat, any hat … funky, sports, western, stylish, funny, snow, sombrero … you choose – any type will fit the bill.