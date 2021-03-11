Kindergarten in-person registration underway

Mar 11, 2021 by jkeating624

MELROSE— The deadline to register your child for kindergarten is March 30.

Kindergarten pre-registration has closed and in-person registration is now underway. If you did not pre-register you must fill out a paper registration form found on the school department’s website – https://www.melroseschools.com/sites/g/files/vyhlif876/f/uploads/kindergarten_registration_complete_packet_2.pdf

Once your packet is complete you must schedule an in-person appointment using Sign-up Genius and can do so here – https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4faba622a3f4c43-kindergarten1

If you did not pre-register, you must bring a paper packet with you to the in-person appointment.

In person registration is by appointment only through March 30th. Please arrive promptly for your scheduled appointment. If you arrive early you may have to wait; if you arrive late you may need to reschedule your appointment. We ask that only one person attends this in person registration. Children do not need to be present at this time.

What to bring with you:

1: A print out of your completed registration.

2: Your child’s original birth certificate.

3: One original proof of residency from each category listed in the residency procedures found here – https://www.melroseschools.com/district-home/student-registration/pages/procedures-determining-residency-kindergarten-grade-12

4: A home language survey found here – https://www.melroseschools.com/sites/g/files/vyhlif876/f/uploads/home_language_1.pdf

5: Physical exam and vaccine records

Location: Melrose Veterans Memorial Middle School (Auditorium entrance located in the courtyard that separates the middle school from the high school)

The Kindergarten information page can be found here: https://www.melroseschools.com/district-home/bulletins/kindergarten-registration-information and contains important information regarding the registration process.