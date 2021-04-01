Kristin Foote is chosen as next City Clerk

Apr 1, 2021 by jkeating624

MELROSE — The City Council named Kristin Foote the new City Clerk this week.

At a special remote meeting Monday, council members chose their current Clerk of Committees as the successor to Amy Kamosa.

A notary public and an attorney, Foote has served as the main resource for the 11-member City Council since 2018. She is the primary liaison between Mayor Paul Brodeur, residents and the city’s heads, boards and commissions. As Clerk of Committees, Foote is responsible for administrative, technical, logistical and strategic support as well as “onboard training for new members,” according to her resume.

Foote’s appointment is good for three years. Kamosa’s term ends this month.

Foote was one of 19 applicants for the job. Of those, five had “demonstrated municipal and supervisory experience related to the duties outlined in the … job description,” according to the City Clerk Hiring Committee appointed by City Council President Chris Cinella. Four candidates were interviewed during the weeks of March 15 and March 22, with three candidates forwarded to the council for final consideration.

In her cover letter to Human Resources Director Polina Latta, Foote wrote that in addition to her many duties as Clerk of Committees, she has “experience as a back-up for functions in the clerk’s office, including working on the very active and busy 2020 election cycle. I have a proven ability to work with leaders across all municipal departments and employ tact and diplomacy when interacting with multiple-member bodies and community members.”

As City Clerk, Foote will report to the City Council president, like her predecessors have done.

In her resume, Foote’s duties as Clerk of Committees include the maintenance of a “comprehensive knowledge of the Rules of Order of the City Council, City Charter, Administrative Code, City Ordinances, Zoning Ordinances and Roberts’ Rules of Order,” a background the City Council was looking for.

In addition, Foote has served as an Election Office resource, which includes Voter Registration Information System database management and census updates; ballot preparation and in-office responder on Election Day, and she is cross-trained on the state vital records payment system.

She also supported the Melrose Helps team coordindate consistent outreach to the city’s senior citizens, which included weekly check-ins and referrals as needed, city-wide mask distribution, and food deliveries.