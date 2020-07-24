Kyle D. O’Connell, 29

Jul 24, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the July 24, 2020. edition.

WAKEFIELD — It is with great sadness that the family of Kyle Drew O’Connell, 29, announce his passing. Kyle passed away suddenly on, July 20, 2020.

Kyle is survived by his mother and best friend Mary O’Connell and his father Kevin O’Connell, his sister Ashley O’Connell and her partner Evan Wattles, his grandfather Louis Gordon Sr., uncles Louis Gordon Jr. and Steven Gordon and his very close cousins Ryan Gordon, Tyler Gordon, Timothy Gordon, Mathew Gordon and Marc Gordon. In addition to being close with his cousins, Kyle was also close with his Uncle Lou.

Kyle, a longtime resident of Wakefield, attended high school at the Northeast Metro Technical School. Kyle loved working in construction and had a real gift for his passion. Kyle had an infectious laugh, wonderful smile and loved everyone and he will be sadly missed.

The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.