Lakeview Ave. home hit by lightning

Mar 30, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 30, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Quick action by the homeowner and neighbors with garden hoses along with a rapid response by the Fire Department likely saved a Lakeview Avenue home from more serious damage after it was hit by lightning during last night’s thunderstorms.

According to Fire Chief Michael Sullivan, at about 9 p.m. a neighbor witnessed the lightning strike and called the Fire Department. Fortunately, only a small area of vinyl siding and some insulation were burned thanks to the combined efforts of neighbors and firefighters.

—————

In other public safety news over the weekend:

A woman called police at about 9:30 Friday morning to report an apparent case of check fraud. The woman told police that she mailed two checks at the Post Office and they ended up being altered from what she wrote.

————

At about 10:15 Friday morning, police recovered and disposed of a discarded syringe found on Salem Street.

————

A man called police at about 11:15 on Friday morning to report that his 1998 Chevy Camaro had been vandalized while parked Main Street in the 700 block.

————

At about 4:30 p.m. on Friday, a caller told police that a group of parents were allowing their kids to rip the caution tape off the closed Spaulding Street Playground. Police checked the area and did not locate anyone.

————

At about 5 p.m. on Friday, a caller reported smoke coming from a home on Highland Avenue. Responding police and firefighters determined that it was coming from a neighbor’s fire pit.

————

Police went to Nahant Street at about 7:30 Friday night after a resident reported a man walking in his backyard and knocking on his windows. Police located the man who claimed that he was looking for a friend’s house.

————

Police responded to the vacant former Winship property on Mansion Road at about 8 a.m. on Saturday after a neighbor reported seeing three individuals enter the property carrying backpacks and large bags. Police located the individuals and sent them on their way.

————

Police, Fire and Cataldo Ambulance responded to Audubon Road at about 10:45 Saturday night after a man reported that his friend had drunk five beers and was “out of it” and sweating heavily. The man was taken to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

————

A man was taken to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital after he fell on Quannapowitt Parkway just after 6 p.m. on Sunday

————

The Fire Department responded to a total of 32 calls over the weekend including 21 for medical aid. The remaining calls responses included a number for accidental or malfunctioning alarms.