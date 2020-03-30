Larry A. Hardacker, 79

Mar 30, 2020

Published in the March 30, 2020 edition.

WESTFORD — Larry A. Hardacker, 79, of Westford, formerly of Stoneham and Wakefield, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020. Born in Boston and raised in Stoneham, he was the son of the late Arnold and Ernestine (Hutchins) Hardacker.

Larry attended the South School, prior to graduating in 1961 from the Massachusetts Hospital School in Canton and the Trade School in Cambridge. For over 25 years, he was employed as a circuit breaker inspector for the Defense Department at GenRad in Concord.

Larry led a very independent, productive life. While he wasn’t able to get his driver’s license, he immensely enjoyed driving his tractor for snowplowing and his motorboats on Long Lake in Harrison, Maine where the family had a summer home.

He was a resident of Wakefield for nearly 35 years, and you could often find him in his power chair driving around Lake Quannapowitt. His favorite and most memorable meeting and eating place was “Brothers,” where he made several friends. Larry made friends wherever he went and he always enjoyed old fashioned home-cooked meals.

While living at Billerica Crossing, he even convinced the chef to change the menu on Saturday nights to feature hot dogs, Boston baked beans and brown bread. He was a dedicated fan of Boston’s sport teams and for several years held season tickets to the Patriots.

He was the cherished brother of Beverly Jones of Westford and her late husband Irvin, Wayne Hardacker and his wife Barbara of Wakefield and Dawn Ryan and her husband Gerry of Westford. He also leaves several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home of Stoneham.