Lee G. Caruso, 88

Dec 3, 2020 by jkeating624

Published December 4, 2020

MELROSE — Lee G. (Antonucci) Caruso, 88, of Melrose, died at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital on Nov. 27, 2020.

She was born in Melrose on March 5, 1932, to Filomena (DiCarlo) and Alexander Antonucci, both Italian immigrants.

Lee worked as a receptionist in Boston before dedicating her life to her children. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother and special friend to all. Lee was the type of person who always put family first; the many family and Italian traditions were so important to her. She was never happier than when she was surrounded by family. Lee was a true matriarch, who had a heavy influence on her family and positively impacted everyone around her. She was a passionate, loving, giving and inspiring woman. Her family will miss her greatly but she will live in their hearts forever.

Lee was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Caruso for over 52 years. She was the loving mother of Wade J. Caruso of Dunstable, Andrea L. Norton of Westford and Joseph Caruso Jr. of Malden. Cherished grandmother of Alex, Tim, Matt, Mariah, Jillian and Caroline. She was the caring sister of the late Alfred J. Antonucci and the late John Antonucci.

A Funeral Mass was held at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, followed by committal prayers at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Contributions may be made in Lee’s memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit gatelyfh.com.