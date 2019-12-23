Leith A. Jones, 86

Dec 23, 2019 by Keith Curtis

Published in the December 23, 2019 edition.

ENFIELD, N.H. — Leith Allen Jones, 86, passed away on December 14, 2019 in Hanover, N.H.

Leith served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, was an Engineer at Digital Equipment Corporation for many years, and later in life was a photographer and journalist of wildlife at The News and Sentinel in Colebrook, N.H.

He was a 30 year resident of Wakefield, Mass. and is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years Arlene Jones; children Elaine Bronson, Leith Allen Jones II, Matthew Jones, Alicia Jones, Andrew Jones, Gregory Jones and their spouses; 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and brother Carlton Jones in Maine. Leith was predeceased by brother Howard Jones and son Daniel Jones who was in the Navy and died in the Persian Gulf in August 1990.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service. A burial service will be held at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford, Mass. at the convenience of the family. An online obituary is available to leave a message of condolence for Leith’s family by visiting www.rickerfuneralhome.com.