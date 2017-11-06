Leo J. Zanotti, 93

Nov 6, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Published in the November 6, 2017 edition

WAKEFIELD — Leo J. Zanotti, 93, of Wakefield, and a well-known member of the community died Saturday, November 4, 2017 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital after a period of failing health.

Leo was born in Boston on April 9, 1924 and was the son of the late Louis and Josephine (Brugolini) Zanotti.

He was raised in Wilmington and was a graduate of Wilmington High School. He was highly decorated veteran of W.W. II and enlisted in the U.S. Army serving in the infantry. He was a P.O.W. for 17 months and was held at the German prison camp in Mulberg, Germany. Leo returned home after the war and established Leo’s Restaurant on Main Street in Wakefield which he operated for many years with his late wife Josephine. He had been a member of the Wakefield Lodge of Elks, the Disabled American Veterans, and also the Indian Ridge Country Club of North Andover.

Leo was the beloved husband of the late Josephine J. (Mauceri) Zanotti. He was the loving father of Christine Ringenwald and her late husband Alfred, Paul Zanotti and his wife Debra, Janice Clarke, and Leah FitzGerald. He was the grandfather of 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Brother of Norma Nunziato and her husband Luis. Brother of the late Alba DiGregorio and her husband Ernie, Julia Malm and her husband Jim. Brother-in-law of the late Antonia Carobene and husband Ross, Ann Guglietta and her husband Peter, Frances White and her husband Bill, Pauline Boccello and her husband Charles, and Salvatore Mauceri. Also survived by his sister-in-law Josephine Mauceri.

His funeral will be held from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave. Wakefield on Thursday, November 9, at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave. Wakefield at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home Wednesday, from 4 – 8 p.m.