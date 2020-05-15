Lewis J. Rosati, 82

May 15, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published May 15, 2020 edition.

PORT CHARLOTTE, Florida — Lewis J. Rosati, 82, from Wakefield, Mass., died on May 4, 2020 at Bayfront Health Center, Port Charlotte.

Lewis was born in Wakefield on November 30, 1937. He was the son of the late William Rosati and Theresa Rosati. He was raised in Wakefield, and married the love of his Life Donna in 1960 where they raised their family. He was in the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craft Workers, Local 3, from 1969 – 2002 as a plasterer. When he retired in December of 2002, he moved to Florida to enjoy his retirement with his Donna.

He loved working around the yard, and enjoying the beautiful weather in Florida. He loved going to the beach and collecting sharks teeth, tanning and reading a good book. He was a family man for sure, always spending time with his family on holidays and vacations. He enjoyed life. He was a very kind and funny person. Lewis was loved by his whole family, especially his wife Donna of 59 years.

He is survived by his children, Donna M. Costa and her husband Craig Costa of Lakeville, Mass., Mark A. Rosati of Ipswich, Mass., Lewis W. Rosati (deceased) and Laura B. Santoro (deceased). He cherished and loved his grandchildren, Melissa B. Skerry, Michael J. Skerry, and Laryssa A. Tervail. He also leaves behind his sister Lisa Abramo and her husband Raymond Abramo of Ashburnham, Mass.; brothers, John Rosati of Lynn, Mass. and William Rosati (deceased) his brothers-in-law, William Prives of Port Charlotte, Florida and Wayne Prives and his wife Susan Prives of Marshfield, Mass. and many nieces and nephews.