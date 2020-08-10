Lianna C. McDougall, 30

NORTH READING — Lianna C. McDougall (Flanagan), 30, of North Reading died on Friday, August 7, 2020 at her residence.

Lianna was born in Boston on June 25, 1990 and was the cherished daughter of Donald B. and Jan R. (Cerretani) Flanagan.

Lianna was raised in North Reading and was a graduate of North Reading High School. She later attended Salem State College. She worked as a freelance make-up artist. She was an active member of Trinity Church of North Reading and was a member of the Worship Team and was a Youth Leader at the church.

In addition to her parents, Lianna was the beloved wife of Domonic J. McDougall and the loving mother of Colin J. McDougall. She was also the sister of Brandon D. Flanagan and his wife Rachel of Wakefield. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews: David Quinn, Alana DeFelice, Robbie and Evelyn Flanagan.

Her funeral service will be celebrated in Trinity Church, 105 Haverhill St., North Reading on Wednesday, August 12 at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.